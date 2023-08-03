Three men arrested in White Settlement shootout involving multiple people, police say

Three men were arrested and charged with deadly conduct in a shootout involving multiple people in White Settlement, police said in a news release Wednesday.

White Settlement police were dispatched about 6:10 p.m. Saturday to the 8100 block of Albert Street in response to several calls reporting a shootout involving several people. Police did not say if anyone was wounded.

While officers responded to the shootout, another emergency call was made by an individual who told police he was being chased on White Settlement Road by another vehicle and that multiple shots were being fired at him.

The individual that made the emergency call was told to drive to the police department parking lot at 8900 Clifford St.,, the release said.

Officers determined that a red pickup truck belonging to the individual was struck by multiple gunshots.. Angel Pimienta, 20, who made the call, was found in possession of a firearm, which police believe was used in the shootout.

Pimienta told police he arrived at the scene of the shooting on Albert Street to support his friend who was involved in the shootout with other people.

Additional officers then responded to the scene at Albert Street and found 16 shell casings in the street and driveway of a home in the 8100 block, according to the release.

The homeowner, who police believe was not involved in the shooting, provided investigators with doorbell video footage.

Officers discovered multiple vehicles, a house on Kimbrough Street and buildings on White Settlement Road were damaged, all believed to be caused by gunfire from the shooting.

The other suspects involved in the shootout fled the scene, according to police.

Pimienta, John Thomas Aguilar, 20, and Jason Davis, 21, were all arrested and charged with deadly conduct, police said.

Pimienta was taken into custody without incident Tuesday in the 800 block of Sandell Drive. Aguilar was taken into custody in a traffic stop Wednesday in the 8300 block of Downe Drive.

Two detectives found a vehicle associated with Davis with multiple bullet holes parked in the 7800 block of Tacoma Drive, according to the release.

Davis was taken into custody after officers and deputies gathered at the scene and surrounded a home where the suspect “sought refuge,” the release said. Davis had been out on bond as of July 23, 2023 for multiple felony offenses including deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying weapon, aggravated robbery, theft of firearm, and evading arrest and detention, according to police.

Suspects in the shooting could face additional charges, police said in the release.

White Settlement police are also investigating a shooting from Sept. 21, 2022 in the 800 block of Sandell Drive, which has been possibly linked to Davis, according to a forensic review by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive of ballistic evidence collected at the scene.

Police are also investigating a shooting on June 12, 2023 in the 8100 block of Albert Street — that is linked to the suspects inthe Saturday shootout — where 15 shell casings that hit a home and vehicle were collected.

“This level of gun violence has put our public at risk and is completely unacceptable,” said White Settlement police Chief Christopher Cook in the release. “I want to recognize the tenacity of our investigative team to quickly connect the dots and make three major arrests within a matter of days of this shooting. We need to hold offenders accountable and look for ways to prevent suspects who are out on bond from committing additional offenses with firearms.”