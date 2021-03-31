Three men are charged in 17-year-old’s murder nearly two years after shooting, cops say

Gabriela Aldana was killed in a parking lot drive-by shooting almost two years ago. Now, Miami-Dade police say they caught the men involved in killing her.

On Tuesday, police said that they have arrested and charged Carlos Paterson-Torres, 29; Randy Rodriguez-Fernandez, 21; and Yondeivis Wongden-Hernandez, 26.

Wongden-Hernandez was charged with attempted first-degree and second-degree murder. Paterson-Torres and Rodriguez-Fernandez were charged with accessory, arrest warrants show.

The May 2019 drive-by shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Hookah Palace near Coral Way and Southwest 118th Avenue.

A car approached Aldana and the people inside opened fire, police reports said. She was shot in the head.

Aldana was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital, where she died, police said.