Three men charged in 2019 fatal robbery to appear for trial, plea hearings

May 4—Three men linked to a 2019 fatal drug robbery will appear in separate trial and plea hearings in the coming months.

Attorney Jeff Adam said Monday during a status hearing that he and his client, Shamar Sutton, are waiting for the trial of Sutton's co-defendant, Richard Goens, to proceed before entering into any plea deal.

Sutton faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the Nov. 1, 2019, death of 24-year-old Tanner Zamecnik. Sutton said at previous hearings he had acted as the driver while Jaylon and Dylan Hitsman and Goens robbed Zamecnik of marijuana. Goens allegedly fired at Zamecnik as he tried to drive away.

Sutton also is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm. His co-defendants face similar charges.

The defense requested a continuance for the hearing, which was set for 9 a.m. Aug. 30. Goens' trial is set for Aug. 16 to Aug. 24. Jaylon Hitsman has a plea hearing Thursday.

In March, Riley County Chief Judge Grant Bannister sentenced Dylan Hitsman to 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.