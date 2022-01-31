Three men charged after armed robbery at San Angelo hotel, narcotics found

SAN ANGELO — Days following an armed robbery at a San Angelo hotel, authorities have arrested three people, one of whom was a wanted fugitive, according to court documents released Monday.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, police learned of an armed robbery at a San Angelo hotel in the 400 block of Avenue L. A person entered a hotel room and found three men, one with a gun, records state.

The man with the gun pointed it at the person and demanded the keys to the person's vehicle. The trio took the keys, the person's cell phone and a drink, then took the vehicle, according to court documents.

On Thursday, police located two men who matched surveillance video photos of the suspected robbers. One of the men, from Anthony, Texas, was in possession of both the gun and methamphetamine, records state.

During interviews with investigators, both men allegedly admitted they had been at the San Angelo hotel during the time of the robbery, according to arrest affidavits.

Authorities soon identified the third man and arrested him on Saturday.

Andrew Travis Barnett, 28, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of aggravated robbery, failure to identify as a fugitive and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $51,162 bond as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

Jimmy Ray Eden Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated robbery and three warrants in Tom Green County. He was also charged with burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 in Eastland County. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $70,502 bond as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

Raymond Blake Keele, 20, from Anthony, Texas, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention, and two warrants.

Keele was also charged with minor in possession, no drivers license and speeding 10% or more over the posted speed limit in Schleicher County. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $73,933 bond as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

