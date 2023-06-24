Three men charged with attempted murder after June 18 shooting in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department charged three men in connection with a shooting that occurred last weekend.

Decareo Banks, 19, and Rod-dell Palmer, 21, face charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and assault, said Maj. Saba Coleman, an MPD spokeswoman. The shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. on June 18 in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road. Banks and Palmer were arrested Wednesday.

MPD also charged Jason Williams, 18, with the same charges in connection with the June 18 shooting. Williams was arrested Thursday and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police charge three men in Norman Bridge Road shooting