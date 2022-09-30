Three men charged with capital murder in 2021 double homicide in Olathe, prosecutors say

Three men have been charged with capital murder in connection with a November 2021 double homicide in Olathe, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 39, Jesus Cereceda-Soto, 40, and Axel Arellanes-Vara, 37, have been charged in Johnson County District Court.

Bond for each is set at $10 million.

Early on Nov. 20, 2021, Olathe police responded to the sound of gunshots in the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive.

Officers found two people inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Arrelano-Rascon, both of Tonganoxie.

At the time, police were looking for a gray Ford F-150 truck and four or five males who were in the vehicle. Authorities said they believed the shooting was targeted and that the truck followed the couple to the location of the shooting.

The defendants’ attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.