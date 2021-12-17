Three men charged in connection with recent fast food robberies in Belleville

Three men, two from East St. Louis and another from Belleville, were charged with the armed robbery of three Belleville businesses, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Raiqjuan D. Wade, 67, of the 400 block of N. Sixth Street in East St. Louis, was charged with one count of armed robbery. A second man, Ketric D. Hicks, 18, of the 200 block of Freedom Drive in Belleville, was charged on two counts of armed robbery.

The two are accused in a string of crimes in which money was taken from business employees between December 12 and 15.

A third man, Aaron L. Jackson, 19, of the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue in East St. Louis, was charged in the robbery of Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4914 W. Main Street in Belleville, on Dec. 15.

All three men are being held at the St. Clair County Jail. Hicks is being held on a $350,000 bond. Wade and Jackson are being held on $150,000 bond.

An arrest warrant alleges that Jackson indicated he had a weapon when he took money from a cash drawer at an unspecified business. It says he threatened the use of force when he demanded the money.