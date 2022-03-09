Three men charged in fall disappearance, death of Twentynine Palms man

Three men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in Twentynine Palms, including one who was charged with murder.

On Oct. 5, 2021, a missing person report was filed for 27-year-old Jervon Winston, who was last seen on Sept. 26 in Twentynine Palms.

Winston's disappearance was determined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office to be suspicious and the homicide detail of the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division assumed the investigation on Oct. 8. Detectives obtained information and evidence suggesting that Winston was a victim of homicide and later found a crime scene at a home in Twentynine Palms.

On Oct. 9, Homicide detectives responded to Wonder Valley, which is east of Twentynine Palms, to investigate human remains located in a remote desert location. The remains were later identified as Winston. During the investigation, homicide detectives identified 26-year-old Miguel Ibarra as the suspect in Winston’s murder.

Investigators also identified 21-year-old Michael Isaacs and 20-year-old Damien Wilkerson as accessories to the murder. All three men live in Twentynine Palms.

On Oct. 12, detectives contacted Isaacs in Joshua Tree. After an interview, Isaacs was arrested for being an accessory to the crime and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail. On Nov. 19, detectives located Wilkerson in Columbia, Missouri. After the interview, Wilkerson was extradited to San Bernardino County and booked into jail for the same charge.

Homicide detectives continued their investigation into Winston’s murder and on March 6, Sheriff’s personnel located Ibarra at a home in Coachella and took him into custody. Ibarra was booked at the Central Detention Center and charged with murder.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

