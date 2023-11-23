Three men charged following Midlothian liquor store robbery

Three men were charged Thursday with several felonies following an armed robbery at a liquor store in Midlothian, according to authorities.

The men were arrested after a report of a robbery in progress at Emporium Liquor, 3900 147th St. on Wednesday morning. The store’s manager, Anuj Soni, said the men forced an employee into a backroom at gunpoint before confronting the store’s clerk.

Customers also told police that the intruders forced them at gunpoint to lie on the floor of the liquor store.

The men were identified as Gentree McElroy, 53, of south suburban Hometown, Lourenzie Conner, 52, of Chicago, and Michael D. Lewis, 35, of Chicago, according to Midlothian police Chief Daniel Delaney.

All three men face felony aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery charges, while McElroy was also charged for violating his parole and possession of a controlled substance. Conner was also charged with aggravated fleeing a peace officer.

When police arrived at the scene Wednesday, Delaney said, they found two men leaving the store, one carrying merchandise and another wearing a ski mask. One of the men fled in a van, and was arrested in Chicago.

The other man ran back inside the store, and alongside a third robber armed with a handgun, and they barricaded themselves inside a beer cooler, Delaney said. Police called in the South Suburban Emergency Response Team. Both suspects surrendered “after a lengthy negotiation,” Delaney said.

The response team is made up of officers from 34 police departments across the south suburbs.

The three men have yet to appear before a judge at the Markham Courthouse for a detention hearing.

