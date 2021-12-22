Three men charged with murder in fatal shooting of St. Paul man

Dec. 22—Three Twin Cities men were charged Wednesday with murder in the shooting death of Rashaad L. Van Pelt, 32, of St. Paul, in November.

Deveon Quintarius Kirk, 27, Jai'Patric Ni'Carlo Timberlake, 20, both of St. Paul, and Dontaye Javonne Thomas, 31, of Minneapolis, were charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count each of second-degree intentional murder.

Kirk, a four-time felon, is accused of pulling the trigger during the Nov. 20 altercation.

Kirk pleaded guilty in September to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He returned to court Dec. 10 at which time he was sentenced to five years — two-thirds to be spent in prison and one-third on supervised release. The shooting happened between the plea and the sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police officers were called to area of 1015 York Avenue where they found Van Pelt lying in the alley barely conscious. Police noticed gunshot wounds to his torso and spent casings around him.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner later ruled that Van Pelt had nine gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through accounts from witnesses and suspects, and from video surveillance, police pieced together the following events that led up to the shooting.

Thomas told police that he got into a fight with another man a few hours before the shooting. After the fight, Van Pelt contacted him because he heard Thomas had been beaten up, charges say.

This upset Thomas, who felt Van Pelt was making fun of him. They argued. Thomas then texted Timberlake and told him to bring a gun because he said Van Pelt had "threatened to shoot the whole block up," according to the complaint.

Timberlake brought Kirk and another man, not identified in the complaint. Thomas had a BB gun and Timberlake and Kirk had real guns, the complaint states.

Kirk and Timberlake allegedly tried to break into a house where they mistakenly thought Van Pelt was, according to the complaint. Thomas arrived and led them to Van Pelt.

According to the account in the police report, Kirk said he thought Van Pelt was making an aggressive move when he held his hands out, so he shot him, the complaint states.

The men fled the scene in one car, leaving behind the car Thomas had arrived in. Police were able to lift fingerprints from that vehicle as evidence.

Kirk has felony convictions for a predatory offender registration violation, domestic assault, leaving the scene of an accident and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Thomas has multiple misdemeanors on his record. His next court appearance is Jan. 12. Timberlake did not appear to have a record in Minnesota. His next court appearance is Feb. 19.