Three men charged with murder in St. Lucie County shooting death of Marcus Leath

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A four-month investigation into the home invasion and shooting death of a St. Lucie County man culminated in murder charges against three other men, the Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

On August 21, Marcus Davis Leath, 39, died after two men with guns entered his residence in the 6500 block of Las Palmas Way, east of U.S. 1 in Port St. Lucie, and shot him inside his house, officials said.

"Marcus Leath was a young man who was doing everything right," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said Wednesday. "He was not involved in drugs, he was not involved in gangs, he was not involved in guns. He was a fine young man, and now he is gone."

Detectives named Tamarius Bembry, 20, Tramaine Hickman, 24, and Carlos Wilson, 21, as the men who entered the home that night. A gunman struck Leath twice and fired two more shots toward Leath's girlfriend as she escaped the home, detectives said.

Detectives said surveillance video and investigations into unrelated crimes led to the three men being identified as suspects.

