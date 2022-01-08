Three men charged with shooting death of Starkville boy, 9

Jan. 7—STARKVILLE — Three men accused of a pair of Wednesday night drive-bys in Starkville that killed a 9-year-old boy were arrested about 24 hours after the fatal shooting.

Starkville police announced Thursday night at 8:45 that Barron "B-Man" Hubbard, 29; Tabyron "Tayy Tayy" Fisher, 21; and Dellveon "Dez" Lindsey, 19; were all in custody. Each is charged with one count of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, a judge set bonds at $250,000 for each aggravated assault charge and $2 million on the murder charge. That means each man is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail in lieu of a total bond of $3.5 million.

Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard said around 8 p.m. Jan. 6, the three suspects were in one car when they opened fire on a second vehicle at the corner of Carver and Hiwassee drives. The suspects exchanged gunfire with the victim as the rolling incident made its way to Peoples Street and Highland Avenue near the Brookville Garden apartments.

The victim was eventually able to elude the suspects.

A short time later, relatives of the first victim were leaving Santa Anita Drive, about a mile away from the location of the first drive-by, when the suspects then "rolled up and opened gunfire" upon the relatives. Lasang Kemp Jr., 9, was a passenger in that car and was struck by at least one bullet. He was carried to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Officials have not released any details about who the intended victim was, who was driving the second car on Santa Anita Drive or how many passengers were in each car. But the charges each man is facing does shed some light.

Because each man is charged with six counts of aggravated assault, that should mean that the suspects shot at a total of six people in the tow cars, other than Kemp. During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Ballard said he would push to charge the suspects with first degree murder, meaning there was premeditation.

Since there is a murder charge and the underlying felonies of aggravated assault, the charges could be upgraded to capital murder. Since all three men are over 18, they could face the death penalty. The decision to upgrade the charges is normally made by the District Attorney or the grand jury.

Ballard said it is likely that these drive-by shootings are "directly related" to a double homicide last March where two parties met and shot each other on Pilcher Street, not far from Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School.

Ernest Perkins and Justin Vaughn, both 32, met outside an apartment complex and started shooting at each other around 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Vaughn died from his injuries that evening. Perkins was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he died the following day.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com