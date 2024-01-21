Three men charged in Tuscaloosa County shooting that killed one, injured three others

Tuscaloosa police have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Saturday in Tuscaloosa County.

Kennedy said Cayden Nolen, 20 was killed during the shooting in the Buhl community.

At around 3 a.m., Tuscaloosa County Sherriff's Office deputies responded to the 11000 block of Pate Road on a shooting, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Unit. The shooting occurred at a gathering after several people had gotten into an altercation. Four victims were struck during the shooting.

Deputies attempted life-saving efforts on Nolen, but were unsuccessful. Two other victims were hospitalized with critical injuries, but are currently in stable condition. A fourth victim was struck and received non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and TCSO Crimes Scene Unit responded to assume the investigation.

Three people were identified as suspect and were apprehended in separate locations within Tuscaloosa County.

After an investigation, 22-year-old Dallas Eugene Clark of Northport, 23-year-old Zachary Tyler Smith of Buhl and 21-year-old Jarret Tyler Booth of Buhl were each charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Kennedy said multiple other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

All three men have been committed to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where they are being held without bond.

