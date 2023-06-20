Three men charged with vandalising homes of two New Hampshire journalists in retaliation for article

Three men are facing federal charges after they allegedly vandalised the homes of a pair of New Hampshire journalists in retaliation for a negative story they published.

The three men, one of who has still not been caught, are accused of throwing bricks and rocks at the journalists' homes and spray-painting "lewd and threatening language" on their houses, according to a US Attorney's Office statement.

The alleged incidents took place over five separate instances between April and May of last year.

The men are being charged with conspiring to commit stalking through interstate travel. If convicted they could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, as well as restitution payments and three years of supervised release, according to the statement.

Tucker Cockerline, 32, Michael Waselchuck, 35, and Keenan Saniatan, 36, were charged with the crimes.

Mr Saniatan has not been apprehended. The other men were arrested on Friday.

Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement that the “charges should send a clear message that the Department of Justice will not tolerate harassment or intimidation of journalists."

The vandalism began after a New Hampshire Public Radio journalist published a story in 2022 detailing sexual and other misconduct allegations against a former businessman in the state. Another journalist contributed to the report.

The businessman at the centre of that story has not been charged with any crimes.

The attacks targeted the homes of reporter Lauren Chooljian, her parents, and her editor, Dan Barrick, according to WBUR public radio.

A "softball-sized rock was thrown through a front exterior window" of one of Ms Chooljian's parents' homes, and vulgar language was spray-painted on the garage, according to one of the incident reports.

Investigators believe the attacks were retaliation against the news outlet and the journalists, as well as at least one other "close personal associate" of the businessman at the heart of the story, according to the US Attorney's Office.