Three men charged with vandalizing Oxford car

Apr. 6—OXFORD — Three men have been charged with intentionally damaging a parked car in Oxford.

Oxford police responded to the downtown area on Sunday, April 3, where a car parked in a city of Oxford parking garage had been damaged. The investigation identified eight suspects. Of that number, police arrested three.

Amarian Kyles, 18; Nyjel Moering, 20; and Geonta Tribble, 19; all from Panola County, were charged with felony malicious mischief. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $2,500 apiece.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

