Three men have been charged in wake of domestic-violence homicides in Milwaukee County

The Milwaukee County Courthouse in Milwaukee.

Three men have been charged in recent domestic violence homicides. All were legally banned from having a gun and had other pending cases at the time of the killings.

In a two-week span this month, six women died from domestic violence in Milwaukee County. In two of the cases, the suspects took their lives soon after the homicide.

The women have been remembered as loving, caring mothers, sisters, daughters and friends. They are Cynthia Walker, O'keyin Riles and her daughter La'Dasia Porter, Ninoshka Maestre Lozada, Alwiya Mohamed and Ladda Donsanouphith.

All three of the suspects face charges of first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted, they face mandatory life prison terms. Court records detail what police and prosecutors believe happened in these cases.

Walker, 66, was killed on her front porch in Milwaukee July 8. Prosecutors say her estranged boyfriend, Allen Dale Grant, 62, pulled the trigger and killed her after fatally shooting his neighbor.

At the time, Grant had an open case from March on charges of fleeing and eluding and being a felon with a gun. Two weeks after the case was filed, a judge dropped his bail from $10,000 to $1,000 over the objection of the prosecutor. He has pleaded not guilty in the homicide case and is set for a status hearing next month.

More: Six Milwaukee County women were killed in a two-week period and all were victims of domestic violence

Wounded daughter identifies shooter as police take her to hospital

Riles, 42, and her daughter, Porter, 19, were shot and killed July 14 inside a home near West Ring and North 6th streets. Family members believe La'Dasia was trying to protect her mother at the time of the shooting.

Police say the suspect, Juan Whiteside, 37, was arrested in Arizona. He has not yet made his first court appearance in Milwaukee, where he faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Story continues

La'Dasia Porter and O'keyin Riles

According to the criminal complaint:

Whiteside had been dating Riles and shot her and her daughter after an argument, according to the criminal complaint. As police took Porter to the hospital for treatment, she told an officer that "Juan Whiteside" shot her and her mother, and identified him as her mother's ex-boyfriend.

The day after the homicide, detectives interviewed a woman in Las Vegas who said she had raised Whiteside. The woman told police had been getting calls from a Milwaukee number the night before. When she finally answered, it was Whiteside. She said Whiteside told her she “would not be proud of him because he killed his girlfriend and her daughter," the complaint says.

Whiteside said he wanted to come to her house in Las Vegas, but the woman told him to turn himself in and not to come to her house. In response, Whiteside told her he needed to go into hiding for 15 to 20 years, she told police.

Whiteside has a felony conviction from a 2008 attempted armed robbery and recklessly endangering safety case. A person interviewed as part of the homicide investigation told police Whiteside carried a Glock and sold other firearms, the complaint says.

Whiteside also had an open misdemeanor theft case after Oak Creek police arrested him on allegations of stealing an Apple Watch at an Amazon warehouse. Whiteside did not appear in court on a summons and a warrant was issued for his arrest in May.

More: How Wisconsin’s ‘honor’ system for removing guns from domestic abusers failed Jesi Ewers

Construction workers take photos of suspect after hearing gunshots in West Allis

Lozada, 24, was killed in West Allis July 18. She was a mother of four.

Wilson M. Medina-Cruz, 25, is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in her death.

Ninoshka Maestre Lozada

According to the criminal complaint:

A father and son team doing construction heard gunshots and saw a man running away from the area where Lozada was killed. The father took photos of the man as he ran and got into a Cadillac.

Nearby security video also captured footage of the man getting into the Cadillac and the car's license plate. The listed owner told police he had dropped off and picked up his friend from the area.

Police showed the photos taken by the construction worker to a relative of Lozada's, who identified the man as "Manuel Medina," the victim's boyfriend for several years and father of three of her children.

The man had "beaten up" the victim in prior domestic violence incidents, the relative told police.

Police interviewed another woman the man had a child with and she told officers Medina-Cruz called her the afternoon of July 18 and admitted to shooting Lozada, the complaint says.

Medina-Cruz was arrested the day after the homicide at a hotel in Oak Creek. He initially denied shooting the victim, but then told a detective he shot her during an argument.

He said he ditched the gun in Burlington and purchased a plane ticket to Puerto Rico. Medina-Cruz is set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday and is in Milwaukee County jail on $500,000 bail.

More: How Milwaukee faith leaders are answering the call to be a 'primary piece' of the city's plan to stop gun violence

West Allis suspect had open domestic abuse, car-related cases

Medina-Cruz had open cases in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties at the time of the homicide.

In February 2021, he was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, involving another woman. In that case, a woman told police Medina-Cruz was her ex-boyfriend and he threatened to kill her while she was at a relative's house in Milwaukee.

Medina-Cruz did not appear in court on a summons, a warrant was issued and he was arrested in March. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond, meaning a promise to appear with a financial penalty if he failed to do so, and ordered not to possess any firearms. He is scheduled for a jury trial Aug. 17.

In March 2021, Medina-Cruz was charged in Waukesha with taking and driving a car without the owner's consent, a low-level felony. He was free on a $500 signature bond. He violated terms of his pretrial release, got charged with felony bail jumping, and then received another $1,000 signature bond in March. He's scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing Monday.

In the other recent domestic violence homicides, the suspects did not appear to have any prior domestic violence charges or other convictions that would prohibit him from having a gun, according to public online court records.

Mohamed, 20, was killed July 19 by her husband, Ibrahim M. Hussein, who then took his own life at their Milwaukee home. The couple had a 1-year-old son.

Donsanouphith, 49, was fatally shot July 20 on the city's south side in a domestic violence situation. She was a mother to three sons, the youngest of whom is 16. The suspect, Bounlanh Souvannasane, took his life later that day.

Supporting the victim's families

Several victims' families have set up GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral costs and other expenses. Click on the following links to donate:

Where to find help

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at (414) 727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722.

Need more help with crime and safety questions? The Milwaukee Resource Guide is here to help. Have something you want answered? Submit a question.

Contact Ashley Luthern at ashley.luthern@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aluthern.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Charges filed in three domestic violence homicides in Milwaukee County