Three men convicted on federal counts

Jan. 17—MACON — Three men were found guilty by federal juries of illegally possessing firearms in separate South Georgia cases Wednesday.

Demetris Gervone Bellamy, 32, of Ray City, was sentenced to serve 260 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he was convicted Aug. 17 of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a U.S. Department of Justice statement said Wednesday.

A witness working with the law told law enforcement he had gotten methamphetamine from a source later identified as Bellamy, an earlier justice department statement said.

Joshua Granger, 35, of Orlando, Fla., was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted Aug. 16 of one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Wednesday's statement said.

A Lowndes County sheriff's deputy tried to stop Granger for a traffic violation May 26, 2021; Granger led authorities on a chase at speeds up to 130 mph, crossing into Florida. He was apprehended after his car was stopped and he tried to flee, an earlier justice department statement said.

Shi-Young Lamar Sharper, 39, of Valdosta was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted July 26 of one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Wednesday's statement said.

A Lowndes County deputy tried to stop Sharper's car in February 2021; the car drove through the front yard of a home, and Sharper tried to run from the scene, though he was captured, an earlier justice department statement said.

The Bellamy and Granger cases were investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office; the Sharper case was investigated by the sheriff's office and the FBI.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.