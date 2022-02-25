COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a drug raid Friday in the 1500 block of South Sixth Street.

The detective division executed a search warrant. A substantial amount of drugs, cash and a stolen firearm were recovered from the home. Three men were taken into custody. Release of names are pending the filing of formal charges and the case is under review by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Three men in custody from Sixth Street drug bust