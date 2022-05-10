Three men draw guns, rush employees in Family Dollar robbery, police say

Three men are on the run after walking into a Memphis Family Dollar with guns drawn and robbing the store, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the three men robbed a Family Dollar on E.H. Crump Blvd. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Surveillance video shows three men, dressed in all black and two of them wearing gloves, rushing into the store.

All three men can then be seen pointing guns inside the store.

According to police, the gunmen rushed the employees and forced them to open the cash registers.

They took money from the store and ran off on foot behind the business, police said.

Police believe the same three men are responsible for several other business robberies in the Memphis Metro area and called the men “extremely dangerous”.

If you have any idea who these men are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: