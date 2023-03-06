Three men draw prison terms for Centerfolds assault, teen victim later died in marsh

MAYS LANDING – Three men are heading to state prison for beating a drunken 19-year-old who'd been ejected from the Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville in January 2022.

The incident ended with the victim staggering away and dying in a nearby marsh. The body of Irving Mayren-Guzman of Egg Harbor Township was found during a search that continued for two days after the incident.

Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway handed down these sentences Friday:

Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City, four years in prison.

Garnell Hands, 30, also of Atlantic City, five years in prison.

John Hands, 25, of Pleasantville, four years in prison.

Garnell and John Hands are brothers. All three men are defendants in a lawsuit filed a year ago by the victim's mother.

Authorities believe Mayren-Guzman died as a result of hypothermia, drowning, and alcohol intoxication. He was too young to legally be served alcohol.

The death of an underaged patron after his ejection from Centerfolds Cabaret in January 2022 prompted protests at the Pleasantville strip club.

The county Prosecutor’s Office says surveillance video captured the three defendants in an “unprovoked altercation.” The attack took place early on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

“All three defendants outnumbered, outsized, and outmatched the teen when they cornered Mayren-Guzman, each taking turns beating him, with Mayren-Guzman sustaining multiple blows to the head resulting in significant bodily injury to him,” according to a statement on Friday from prosecutors.

The city of Pleasantville reacted to the death the following month by revoking a license for the club, which was located at 201 East Delilah Road.

The defendants in the mother's lawsuit also include the club's reported owners and employees.

The lawsuit alleges bouncers removed Mayren-Guzman from the club. It alleges he was denied reentry to the club after the assault, and was prevented from getting to his vehicle, forcing him to leave on foot into a winter night.

Mayren-Guzman was reported missing the same day. A search party found his body two days later.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

