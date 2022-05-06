Three men enter guilty pleas on child molesting charges

May 6—ANDERSON — Three local men pleaded guilty in the past two weeks to charges of child molesting.

All three men are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3. The state is being represented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

Gregory G. Jeffries II, 42, of Hustonville, Kentucky, entered guilty pleas to two felony counts of child molesting.

He was charged with fondling or touching a child under 14.

In May, police attended an interview with the alleged victim at the Kids Talk Child Advocacy Center, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Mitchell Carroll of the Anderson Police Department.

The 13-year-old girl told authorities Jeffries repeatedly fondled her in 2018. She said Jeffries took her for long drives in the country to watch sunsets, and he would reach across the console and touch her while he was driving.

According to the affidavit, the girl said Jeffries would unzip his pants and she was aware he did not wear underclothing.

She told police Jeffries also touched her in the makeshift garage apartment where he was living in Anderson and talked to her about pornography, offering to let her watch it online.

Daryus D. Grier, 25, 800 block of West 13th Street, entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of child molesting with a second charge to be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

During an interview at the Cherish Center, a child abuse prevention center in Noblesville, the girl said Grier performed sexual intercourse on her several times between March 2016 and March 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The said the incidents started when she was 5 or 6 years old and took place in the living room or her bedroom when Grier was watching her.

During an interview, Grier at first said he never would babysit, but later said he did at least 10 times.

He denied the allegations and told investigators he couldn't think of any reason she would say it "unless she was coached." Grier was unable to provide a reason why anyone would coach the girl.

Justin Galbreath, 35, Frankton, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of child molesting.

According to a probable cause affidavit, during a Kids Talk interview, a girl said Galbreath fondled her when she was 7 or 8 years of age.

The incidents reportedly took place from February 2012 to November 2014.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.