Three men face charges in fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Tuscaloosa police have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last month.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Demarkus Hall was killed Jan. 28 during the shooting at Landmark Apartments.

At around 10:24 p.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to the apartment complex at 5501 Old Greensboro Road. When officers arrived, they discovered one man who had died from apparent gunshot wounds, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Hall was not a resident of the apartment complex, but he was visiting friends at the time of the shooting. An investigation revealed that Hall was targeted for a robbery and was subsequently shot. Police believe illegal drugs were possibly involved in this case.

"This has been a very complex investigation, and it is still ongoing. The suspects developed have extensive criminal histories and took great pains to obscure their crime, destroy evidence, and elude capture," Kennedy said in a news release.

Multiple agencies and divisions were involved in this case, including the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office cyber and crimes scene units, the Tuscaloosa Police Department's cyber unit and major crimes crime scene Unit, the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force and the West Alabama Marshals Task Force.

"It was truly a team effort. All these groups worked together seamlessly, and this teamwork is directly responsible for these arrests," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said these arrests do not mean that the investigation is over. Police say they believe that more people have information and they encourage witnesses to come forward now that the three men have been arrested.

The following people face charges:

Kyandre Grant, 44, was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Regional Task Force and the Shelbyville Tennessee Police Department. He has been charged with capital murder during the course of a robbery. After extradition proceedings in Tennessee, Grant will be moved to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he will be held without bond.

Rashad Aaron, 31, was arrested on Feb. 6 and has been charged with felony murder and robbery, and his release was revoked on a prior first-degree burglary charge. He is being held without bond pursuant to Aniah's Law.

Jamil Prentice, 34, was arrested on Feb. 1 and he has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. He has been released on $60,000 bond, but is now in custody in another county on separate charges.

