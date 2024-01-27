Three men face various charges after assault, robbery in downtown Bellingham alley

Three people were involved in an assault and robbery that took place early Saturday, Jan. 13 in Bellingham.

Authorities say after a man slipped and fell on ice in an alley of the 200 block of E. Holly Street, Christopher Parsons, 27, and Shea Eydel, 27, began to assault him. The assault was broken up by Austin Ruiz, 23, who fought against Eydel and Parsons, according to a Bellingham Police Department Facebook post, and Megan Peters with the BPD.

After the fight was broken up, Ruiz then began to assault the victim, according to police. Eydel and Parsons also returned to participate in the assault. Ruiz is accused of stealing a gun and shoes from the victim before the three men left the scene.

Over the next few weeks BPD recieved tips through social media that Ruiz had been involved in the incident, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. When Ruiz’s family learned of the warrant, Ruiz was brought to BPD by a family member. He surrendered himself to custody at Whatcom County Jail on Jan. 25 and was still there as of Jan. 26. He faces a charges of first-degree robbery and theft of a firearm.

Eydel also learned about the warrant for his arrest for second-degree assault and turned himself over to police. He was booked and released Jan. 25.

Parsons has been issued a citation via mail for fourth-degree assault.

The victim of the assault was also charged for carrying a firearm without a concealed pistol license.