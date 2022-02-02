Three men fatally shot in five hours in Manhattan, Brooklyn, as gun violence spikes citywide

Three men were fatally shot in broad daylight over five deadly hours in Manhattan and Brooklyn Tuesday, as the city grapples with a rise in gun violence.

Though homicides were down by nearly 19% in the first 30 days of the year, police have responded to 94 shootings with 104 victims — up more than 32% from the first 30 days of 2020. The city has seen an increase in every major crime category except murder in January, according to NYPD statistics.

Tuesday’s first slaying took place about 11:15 a.m., when a man was fatally shot and a woman walking with him was wounded by a brazen assassin on an East Harlem street, cops said.

Davantay Butts and the woman, both 26, were walking near the corner of E. 103rd St. and Third Ave. about 11:15 a.m. when the gunman ran up and began shooting, cops said.

Witnesses told police the assassin was running across the street ― all the while firing his gun — when the couple was hit.

Butts, who lived around the corner from where he was gunned down, was shot multiple times in the chest, cops said. The woman suffered graze wounds to her arms.

EMS rushed Butts to Metropolitan Hospital, but he could not be saved. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Butts was arrested for assault in March, and got a desk appearance ticket after police found 6 pounds of pot during a car stop in November, cops said.

About three hours later, at 2:20 p.m., a 22-year-old man was fatally shot outside his home in Brooklyn.

Police found Tahjay Dobson, 22, shot in the head outside his home on Avenue L near E. 98th St. in Canarsie about 2:20 p.m., after the NYPD’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted them to the gunfire.

Medics took him to Brookdale University Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. The shooter fled in a dark SUV, police said. Cops have made no arrests.

Then at 3:45 p.m., a gunman chased down another man on a Harlem street and executed him in what investigators believe was a drug deal gone bad, police sources said.

The 23-year-old victim and another man were confronted by two attackers outside a Boost Mobile store on the north side of W. 125th St., near Frederick Douglass Blvd., sources said.

One of the attackers pulled out a gun and fired a shot, and the victim ran across the street, sources said.

The shooter then chased the victim, shooting him several times in the chest outside a Gap Factory store on the south side of W. 125th St., sources said.

The victim had an unspecified quantity of marijuana on him, sources said. Medics took him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The shooter, who police sources describe as a Black man with his hair in a ponytail, wearing a bubble jacket with a fur hood, black sweatpants and blue-and-white Nike sneakers, remained at large Tuesday night.

Cops didn’t immediately release the victim’s name.