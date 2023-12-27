Three men fighting with each other end up shot on an Overtown street, Miami police say

A shooting in Overtown early Wednesday wounded three men fighting with each other, Miami police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers rushed to the area of Northwest First Avenue and 12th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. They found three men with gunshot wounds, Officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman, said in an email. Miami Fire Rescue paramedics took them to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A review of surveillance footage appears to show the men “involved in an altercation amongst each other,” Vega said.

Details about their injuries were not released Wednesday morning, and police had not made arrests in connection to the shooting.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.