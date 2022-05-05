Three men found dead in downtown L.A. after ingesting fentanyl, police say

Three men were found dead in a downtown Los Angeles apartment early Thursday after ingesting fentanyl, authorities said.

Los Angeles police went to the apartment in the 600 block of South Spring Street after one of the men's relatives requested a welfare check, said LAPD Officer Melissa Podany.

Officers found the men's bodies in the apartment, she said. Firefighters and paramedics were prevented from entering the unit after officers spotted white powder near the bodies and called the Hazardous Materials Squad.

One LAPD officer was taken to a hospital after possibly inhaling the drug accidentally and was stable, Podany said.

The incident remains under investigation.

In April, a 28-year-old man died and two more men were hospitalized in South Los Angeles after overdosing on drugs that contained fentanyl.

Also last month federal prosecutors charged seven people with distributing fatal doses of fentanyl that killed 10 people over the last several years in Orange County.

The cases underscore the degree to which the powerful synthetic opioid has pervaded the illegal drug market in Southern California. Most of the people who overdosed in those cases had used cocaine or counterfeit prescription pills that, unbeknown to them, were laced with fentanyl, authorities said

California lawmakers are responding to the surge in fentanyl overdoses s with bills that would impose stronger penalties for distributing the synthetic opioid and ease access to safer consumption and treatment.

One proposal would allow a sentence of up to life for distributing fentanyl that results in a fatal overdose, and would make it a felony to possess two or more grams of the drug. The measure would also add sentence enhancements for selling fentanyl in areas around children or on social media.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the fentanyl epidemic is an urgent public health crisis," Assembly Member Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) said a news conference in March to unveil Assembly Bill 2246. "There is also no doubt in my mind that we have not acted with adequate urgency to address that."





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.