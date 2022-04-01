Three men had enough fentanyl to kill every person in Georgia, now they’re headed to prison

Three men tied to a drug trafficking organization are headed to prison.

Investigators say the three lived in Gwinnett County but traveled to Atlanta in August of 2018 to meet a man for a drug deal. Police stopped the men after the deal and found 22 kilos of fentanyl in a box in the back set of their truck.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone depending on their body size, tolerance, and past usage.

Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs because of its potency and low cost, according to the DEA. The drug is 100x more potent than morphine.

Investigators searched the home of the suspects on Beeblossom Lane in Lawrenceville and found 400 grams of cocaine, seven kilos of heroin, and $800,000 in cash. The DEA said much of the money was stashed inside a wall.

“The drugs came in and were off-loaded at a tire shop down in the South Fulton area and the stash house was up in north Gwinnett,” DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Murphy said at the time of the bust.

Guzman Rodriguez pleaded guilty before his trial and was sentenced to 40 years with the first 25 years in confinement.

This week, a jury convicted Jose Salvador Herrera Guzman of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 20 years with the first 12 years to be served in confinement.

The jury found Antonio Jefferson Guzman guilty of possession of a controlled substance, and he was sentenced to 10 years with 35 months in confinement.