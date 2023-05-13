Three men arrested after woman found dead at Crawley

The investigation was continuing on Saturday. - PA

Three men have been arrested following the death of a woman in Crawley, West Sussex.

Police attended a property on Oates Walk in the town at 9am on Saturday after medical concerns were raised for the woman, and found her dead at the scene.

The three men are all in custody and the investigation continues.

Detectives are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Gladstone, or online.

