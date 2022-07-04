Three men, including off-duty correction officer shot in Queens

An off-duty city Department of Correction officer and two other men were shot in a blazing shootout in Queens Sunday, police said.

The men were near 214 Place and Jamaica Ave. in Queens Village when an argument broke out between about 8:10 p.m., police and sources said.

The feuding groups exchanged gunfire, striking three men.

The victims were taken to an area hospital where they were expected to survive.

At least a dozen motorcycles were left at the crime scene, while shell casings littered the sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear if police have made any arrests.

Mayor Adams was briefed on the shooting and visited the injured correction officer in the hospital, his press secretary said in a tweet.

He was heading to the scene late Sunday night.