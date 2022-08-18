Three men indicted in Whitey Bulger’s beating death in federal prison

Three men have been indicted in connection with the death of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in federal prison.

Fotios Geas, 55, known as “Freddy,” Paul DeCologero, 48, known as “Pauly,” and Sean McKinnon, 36, have been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bulger was beaten to death at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia in October 2018. He was 89 years old at the time.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times. In addition to the conspiracy charge, they have been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Geas faces a separate charge of murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence.

McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas is still incarcerated at USP Hazelton. DeCologero is an inmate at another federal prison.

McKinnon was on federal supervised release at the time of the indictment and was arrested Thursday in Florida.

