Three men injured during Sunday shooting in Post Addition

BATTLE CREEK — Three men in their 20s were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Post Addition neighborhood.

Battle Creek police were called to the area of Nelson Street and Lathrop Avenue at 9:26 p.m. Sunday for a complaint of shots fired, according to a news release. Once on scene, officers found two men in their mid-20s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a home in the 100 block of Nelson.

LifeCare Ambulance transported both men to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where the victims were treated for their injuries and released.

Shortly after officers arrived in Post Addition, they received information about a third shooting victim that had arrived at Bronson Battle Creek with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The 25-year-old Battle Creek man is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, police said.

Authorities do not believe the community is in further danger from this incident, and do not believe this incident is connected to any other recent shootings.

Police continue to investigate and did not share any further details Monday. Anyone who was in the area Sunday night, and may have information that would help the investigation, is encouraged to contact police at 269-966-3322 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

