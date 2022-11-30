Three men injured in shooting at convenience store in Waterbury

Three men were injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department responded to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at 496 West Main Street, for a report of shots fired around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers located three gunshot victims, all adult men, and a crime scene at the smoke shop. All three victims were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment of their injuries, police said.

The shooting is under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941.