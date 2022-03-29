Three men jailed in alleged theft of Skills machines money, police say

Mar. 29—CRESSON — Two men from Reading and one man from Lebanon were jailed on Monday, accused of stealing $7,900 from Skills machines at a business in Cresson Borough and a business in Johnstown.

Cresson police Chief Brad Klock filed criminal charges against Yonelvi Baez Batista, 22, and Juan Miguel Abreu, no age given, both of Reading, and Dharlim Domingo Vasquez, 22, of Lebanon.

According to a complaint affidavit, the owner of West End Market reported that on Jan. 18 three men traveling in a silver BMW entered and were playing Skills machines.

The three men cashed in $2,200 that day, and another $1,100 on Jan. 25. Two men played the machines while the third stood blocking the camera and it appeared they had shut off the machine and turned in on again, the owner told police.

They were charged with conspiracy, theft, computer trespass and receiving stolen property.

The trio said they were visiting relatives in Gallitzin. Police said the BMW belonged to another man who had a suspended driver's license and arrest warrants, the affidavit said.

The owner of Fox's Pizza Den in Cresson told police that three men entered the business on Jan. 19 and ended up cashing out about $2,400.

He then contacted the owner of the Skills machine who said there was no way to "manipulate" the machine using a phone and he fears that someone is putting a "back door" in and the three men are going around collecting he money, the affidavit said.

The total loss from both businesses was $7,900. Police said the men also tried to claim another ticket for $4,484 from Fox's, but were unsuccessful.

Batista, Abreu and Vasquez were arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.