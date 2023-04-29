Three men killed in two shootings thought by police to be connected, KCPD says

Three men were shot and killed overnight in a south Kansas City neighborhood, police said Saturday morning.

The first shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Wabash Avenue, where police found a man shot, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department. The injured man was taken to a hospital.

About a half-hour later, police were called a shooting scene a few blocks away near Gregory Boulevard and The Paseo, where two men were shot. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Later, the man from the Wabash shooting was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police on Saturday said they thought the two shootings were related.

The killings brought the number of homicides in Kansas City this year to 57, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. Last year, Kansas City suffered the second-highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 171.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Those with information can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.