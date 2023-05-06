Three men, one of them armed, hit Visalia massage parlors in pair of late-night robberies

Two Visalia massage parlors were robbed by masked men Friday night in incidents that police believe were committed by the same three suspects.

Visalia Police Department officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to Good Massage, tucked into the Mineral King Plaza shopping center at Noble Avenue and Chinowth Street, just south of Highway 198. Workers told officers that three men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts —including one person with a black handgun — had come into the business and demanded money from an employee.

The trio got away with $900.

Less than 40 minutes later, a second robbery was reported at Nana Massage, in the Financial Center complex on South Mooney Boulevard between Tulare and Walnut avenues. Visalia Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Jones said officers believe that robbery was done by the same three men as the earlier case about 1.4 miles to the northwest.

There, the men demanded money from a worker and left with $1,500 in cash.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116; anonymous tips can be provided by phone at 559-713-4738.