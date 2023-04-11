Three men plead not guilty to October killing of 28-year-old at Burncoat Street home

The house at 480 Burncoat St. the morning of the killing.

WORCESTER – Three men pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday to charges relating to the October killing of a 28-year-old man in his home on Burncoat Street.

Berny Calderon, 25, and Kelvin Verde, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, home invasion and armed robbery. Luis Cotto, 30, pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Prosecutors from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office alleged that Calderon and Verde waited overnight, starting the night of Oct. 23, near the home of Andrew Barley, 480 Burncoat St.

After Barley arrived home sometime during the early hours of Oct. 24, the prosecutors allege, Calderon and Verde entered the home, masked and armed, around 8:30 a.m., shooting Barley twice in his bedroom.

It is also alleged that the two stole items from Barley’s home.

The two had allegedly then left the area in a Chevy Malibu sedan parked at the home of Cotto, 247 Pilgrim Ave. From there, Calderon and Verde left in different directions, using Uber rides for which Cotto had allegedly paid.

Prosecutors said the cellphones of the two men were tracked to have been near each other for a period of 15 hours prior to the killing, starting about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Schools in the Burncoat Street area, including Quinsigamond Community College and Burncoat Street Preparatory School, were in lockdown for more than an hour after the shooting.

According to his obituary, Barley was born and raised in Worcester. He graduated from Worcester Technical High School and worked in construction with his father.

Barley’s family members filled the front-row bench Tuesday, audibly crying during the pleas of the defendants.

The three men are set to return to court May 30. Until then, Calderon and Verde are held without bail, while Cotto was released on a posted $50,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Three men pleaded not guilty to charges in slaying of Andrew Barley.