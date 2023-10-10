Three men rob CT store of high-end liquor, police say

A liquor store in Norwalk was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night, police said.

The robbery was reported at about 8:10 p.m. at a liquor store on West Avenue, according to the Norwalk Police Department. An employee at the store — which police did not name — called 911 and said he had been robbed by three men, one of whom had a handgun.

According to police, the suspects stole various high-end liquor bottles.

No injuries were reported.

Patrol officers searched the area and could not locate the suspects. Members of the police department’s detective bureau later responded and took over the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Matt Nyquist at 203-854-3034 or mnyquist@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at the department’s tip line at 203-854-3111, by texting TIP411 (847411) and including “NorwalkPD” in the message along with any information or by visiting norwalkpd.com.