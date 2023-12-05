Three men sentenced in Clements beating death

Dec. 5—Three men accused of beating a Lodi man to death outside a Clements bar last year were found guilty of manslaughter last month.

Jason Blasingamne, Lloyd Andrew Strack and Aaron Nicholas Davis were all sentenced to six years in prison for the 2022 beating death of 45-year-old Steven Buchan, Jr., on Nov. 13, according to court records.

Buchan's relatives spoke with KCRA last week, and questioned how the investigation was conducted. Speaking to the media outlet under condition of anonymity, relatives also questioned if a six-year sentence was an adequate sentence for the three men, given the violent nature of the crime.

"He was discarded initially and this sentencing really feels like that just occurred again," a relative said. "It's just senseless. How do you go to an establishment and end up dead just being in the wrong place at the wrong time?"

On May 1, 2022 at about 1:55 a.m., San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of a man down in the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in Clements.

Buchan was found outside The Old Corner Saloon and was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was given at the time.

The following November, the Sheriff's Office posted on social media that Buchan was found severely beaten and left for dead when deputies arrived on scene.

Strack and Davis were arrested sometime between Buchan's death and November of 2022.

At the time, the Sheriff's Office said Strack and Blasingame were "full-patch members of the Stockton chapter of the Hell's Angels," and that Buchan had no ties to the motorcycle club.

The Sheriff's Office added that Buchan appeared to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was killed. The relative who spoke to KCRA said Buchan did not regularly attend the bar.

Blasingame was no stranger to the law, as he was arrested in 2006 on suspicion of assault, making criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm and a misdemeanor count of vandalism.

According to News-Sentinel archives, Blasingame was arrested after allegedly dragging his girlfriend around an East Forest Lake Road house in Acampo, held a gun to her head and destroyed the telephone so she could not call for help, according to reports.

The girlfriend was able to get away and called for help from a neighbor's house.

A judge ruled that there was enough evidence to warrant a trial in that case, but ultimately Blasingame reached a plea deal with prosecutors in January 2007. He pleaded no contest to felony drug possession in a separate case, and other charges were dropped.

He served three years, and was arrested in 2012 on suspicion of domestic violence, child abuse, making criminal threats, attempting to coerce a witness and drug violations, according to San Joaquin County Superior Court records.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer in 2010 and hit and run in 2021 prior to last year's incident.

Strack had only a history of traffic infractions prior to his 2022 arrest, according to court records.