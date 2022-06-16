Three men sentenced to combined total of 41 years for carjacking, DOJ says

Three men face a combined total of 41 years in federal prison after they were convicted of carjacking two people and attempting to carjack another, all on the same day.

Justin Huddleston, 21, Terrance Moore, 21, and Angelo Smith, 23, were sentenced to a collective total of 492 months in federal prison for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence Thursday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the carjacking spree started on September 20, 2019, at 1:45 a.m.

A woman was inside her white Ford Fusion at the InTown Suites when a man, later identified as Terrance Moore, pointed a pistol at her and took her car. As he drove away, he picked up two other men.

About two hours later, a second woman was at the Valero gas station on South Perkins. According to the DOJ, a man got out of a white sedan, followed her inside the store, and then returned to the driver’s seat of the white sedan. When the woman drove away, the man followed her. The white sedan cut her off at a stop sign at Cottonwood and Claudette. A passenger got out of the sedan, pointed a pistol at the woman, and demanded her car. The woman sped away, and the man, later identified as Angelo Smith, fired a shot.

Twenty minutes later, at the same Valero station, two men, later identified as Moore and Huddleston, approached a man pumping gas. The man’s truck had an attached trailer with lawn equipment. The men pointed pistols at him and demanded his truck, phone, and wallet. The two drove away in the man’s truck, followed by the white sedan.

Just after noon the same day, Memphis Police officers found the white Ford Fusion at Big Daddy’s Pawn Shop on Hickory Hill Road. Terrance Moore was in the driver’s seat. Angelo Smith and Justin Huddleston were in the pawn shop, pawning lawn equipment. Huddleston and Smith tried to run from police but were arrested.

In February 2022, a judge sentenced Huddleston to 180 months, followed by five years of supervised release.

Moore was sentenced to 168 months, followed by five years of supervised release.

This week, Smith was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison with five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

