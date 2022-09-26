Three men sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth at Georgia state prison

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia has announced the sentencing of three Georgia men for their role in attempting to distribute methamphetamine at the Macon State Prison.

According to the release, on Sept. 2, 2019, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, was driving a car pulled over for going over the speed limit in Roberta, Georgia. Raquan Emahl Gray and Daquann Marquez Epps, both 26, were passengers in the car.

Deputies said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Carey admitted that he had smoked marijuana.

During the vehicle search, deputies found multiple packages wrapped in different colored duct tape, with some being numbered. Some packages were softball shaped and also wrapped in electrical tape.

The packages consisted of 494 grams of methamphetamine, 150 pills that tested positive as methamphetamine, 50 cell phones two large bags of cell phone chargers, three pounds of marijuana, 19 bags of tobacco, a huge bag of cigars and 19 lighters, officials said.

The GPS on Carey’s phone was set to the Macon State Prison.

The release states that Gray has an extensive criminal history including felony convictions for robbery, burglary, and theft by taking.

Gray, of Conley, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by three of supervised release. He was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 24.

Epps, of Columbus, was sentenced to just over 6 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Carey, of Fairburn, was sentenced to serve a little over 6 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Carey previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“Illegal drugs have no place in Georgia, including in our prison system. They are dangerous and threaten the safety of all populations. We will continue to work diligently along with our local and federal partners to investigate and dismantle drug trafficking organizations no matter where they are,” said GBI Director Michael Register.

There is no parole in the federal system.

