Three men shot in Far-East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) say three men sustained gunshot wounds Thursday morning in Far-East El Paso.

According to EPCSO officials, Deputies responded to what they classify as a ‘distress call’ at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, along the 800 block of Agua Nieve Place in the Agua Dulce neighborhood, just north of Horizon City.

When deputies arrived, they found three men with injuries from gunshot wounds.

Neither the condition of the the men, nor any other details were released by EPCSO officials.

