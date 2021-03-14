Three men shot at gathering after funeral

Mar. 14—Three men were taken to the hospital after being shot at a gathering following a funeral, police said.

Detroit police said the men were at a ceremony after a funeral in the 17800 block of Mount Elliott Street around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

An argument began inside the home and continued outside, where it led to unknown suspects firing multiple shots, police said.

The men, ages 32, 35 and 40, were listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.