Three men shot after gunman opens fires outside Fresno home. One detained, others sought

Three men were shot, including one who was rushed into surgery in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center in what police said may have been a targeted attack in Fresno on Sunday.

Police responded to a call for service following a seven-round Shot Spotter activation just before 5:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Grant Avenue. Officers were flagged down nearby by individuals in a dark-colored SUV, who indicated one of the victims was in the vehicle. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the man to CRMC, where he was taken into surgery. He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

“The information that we got at the time was that several individuals were standing in front of a residence in the 3600 block of East Grant, just mingling, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the residence with four individuals. One of the individuals got out of the vehicle and confronted the group that was standing in front of the residence,” Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said. “At one point, that individual pulled out a handgun and discharged several rounds toward the residence and the individuals standing in the front yard.

“We put out a description based on witness statement and, several minutes later, our district safety team officers contacted a subject in the area of Belmont and Ninth who we believe is involved in the shooting. He was detained, transported to Fresno Police Department headquarters where he is being detained and waiting to be interviewed by detectives.”

A second victim who had been struck in the elbow came up to officers while they were looking for evidence and canvassing the area for witnesses and was transported to CRMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim showed up at CRMC while officers were waiting for an update on the first shooting victim. He also is expected to survive his injuries.

All three were adult males in their 20s to 30s.

“We do not know if this was gang-related,” Reyes said. “Our MAGEC (Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium) team was out here, and we’re trying to ascertain if that was a factor in this incident, but at this point, we do believe there was some type of familiarity between our victims and our suspects. We do believe our victim group and the individuals that arrived do know each other, but what that relationship is we don’t know at this time.”

East Grant Avenue was closed between Fifth and Seventh while police investigated the shooting.

Silva said the victims and were cooperating in the investigation and that there is video evidence of the shooting.

“We’re just trying to get that evidence, but everybody here has been pretty cooperative and given us good information, specifically to the fact that they were able to give us a description of a suspect and then we were able to detain an individual that we believe was involved in the shooting several minutes after officers arrived in the area,” Reyes said. “We know that our shooter arrived in a vehicle with three other individuals. We do have one subject detained. Whether he is the shooter or not we don’t know at this time. It’s too early to tell, but we believe there was four individuals involved in the shooting.”