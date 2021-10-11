Three men shot in Hartford since Friday, police say

Hartford police say they are investigating three shootings in as many days.

None of the male victims died, they say.

The most recent shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, police say. ShotSpotter alerted them to gunfire in the are of 221 Collins St., and as officers head there they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital.

Police say they determined the shooting actually happened nearby at 198 Sigourney St., and detectives went there to gather evidence.

The wounded man, who is in his 20s, was expected to survive, police say.

Earlier Saturday, about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to another ShotSpotter activation, this one in the area of 675 Wethersfield Ave. While officers began their investigation, a man in his 30s showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the wound is not life-threatening.

About 11 p.m. Friday, a ShotSpotter alert sent officers to 227 Lawrence St. There, they found a man in his 30s suffering from what police called nonfatal gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital.

The police department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shootings. Anyone with information about them is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

