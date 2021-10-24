Three men shot, one critically hurt, after spat outside Queens gas station

Three men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting outside a Queens gas station early Sunday.

Shots rang out at about 1:30 a.m. after two of the victims were involved in an argument outside the Mobil station on Beach Channel Drive near Beach 38th St. in the Rockaways.

One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was struck in his chest and critically wounded, police said. EMS took him to Jamaica Hospital.

A 32-year-old man hit in both feet, his left leg, right hand, groin and buttocks went to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Another 32-year-old victim walked into Jamaica Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left ankle. Police believe he was hit by a stray bullet.

Cops have made no arrests.

The shooting comes less than a year after a teenage gunman let loose a dozen rounds at an SUV outside the same gas station.

The 21-year-old victim got into an argument with the shooter inside the Mobil convenience store moments before the caught-on-video Dec. 28 shooting. He and his girlfriend, also 21, were fleeing in their SUV when the gunmen opened fire, leaving the vehicle riddled with bullet holes. The couple was not struck.