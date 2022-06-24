Three men shot, one dead at Columbia apartment complex

A man died and two others were wounded early Friday at an apartment complex in the St. Andrews area of Richland County, authorities said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found a dead man and a wounded man inside an apartment at the complex at 716 Zimalcrest Drive after responding around midnight. The men had gunshot wounds in their upper bodies. The injured man was taken to a hospital.

Authorities later learned that a third man had been shot, but he had already been transported to a hospital by “a citizen.’’ Like the others, he had been shot in the upper body, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A Sheriff’s Department Facebook post said an investigation is underway into the shooting. Anyone with information is advised to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

The St. Andrews area, where the shooting occurred, is in northwest Columbia not far from Irmo.