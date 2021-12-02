Three men shot, one fatally, in separate incidents across Baltimore Wednesday, police say

Police say three men were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents across Baltimore Wednesday.

One man was killed in the city’s Fallstaff neighborhood by an unidentified man around 5:25 p.m. police said in a news release. Officers responding to a shooting at the 6600 block of Gist Ave. found the victim, and he was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Police did not identify the victim or the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-756-2587.

Earlier Wednesday, police wrote that officers from the Southwest District responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Random Road at around 2:27 p.m. and found an adult man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated, police wrote. The department added that, due to the extent of the man’s injuries, the department’s homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Less than ten minutes later at 2:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of shooting victim who’d walked into a local hospital.

Police wrote that the 23-year-old man had suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound and found a crime scene in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Police say the man was driven to the hospital by a resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411.