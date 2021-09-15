Three men shot, one fatally, in East Harlem

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Three men were shot, one fatally, in a confrontation in East Harlem early Wednesday, police said.

Shots rang outs on on Lexington Ave. near E. 126th St. about 1:10 a.m., cops said.

EMS rushed a 37-year-old man struck in the upper body to Harlem Hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

Two 34-year-old men were taken by private means to local hospitals and are in stable condition. One suffered a gunshot wound to his hip, the other to his leg.

Police said both surviving victims have refused to talk to detectives and there have been no arrests.

