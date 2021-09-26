Three men shot in separate incidents Saturday in Baltimore

Three men were shot in separate incidents in Baltimore on Saturday, with one hospitalized in serious condition.

That man was found with gunshot wounds by officers responding to a shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Brehms Lane in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, police said.

The victim, 34, told police he was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown male approached and opened fire. He was transported to a hospital.

At shortly before 6:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man who had been shot in his right shoulder arrived at a hospital, police said. He told officers he had been shot at Smallwood and Hollins streets, in the Boyd-Booth neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore. His injury was believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Earlier in the day, shortly after 2 p.m., a 25-year-old man sought treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police. The man told detectives he had been shot in the area of 34th Street and Old York Road in Waverly, but officers did not find a crime scene there, police said. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening, police said.