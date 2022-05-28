Three men shot in spray of bullets outside Bronx strip mall

Three men were wounded when a gunman sprayed bullets outside a Bronx strip mall Friday, police said.

Shots rang out on White Plains Rd. near Lafayette Ave. in Clason Point about 8:50 p.m., cops and sources said.

The shooter fired off at least eight rounds, sources said.

The victims were not seriously injured and taken to area hospitals.

All three victims were “extremely uncooperative” when questioned by cops, police said.

There were no immediate arrests.